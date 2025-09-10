Houston weather: Muggy air returning on Thursday

The Brief Dry But Not As Cool Wednesday night Muggy Air Returns Thursday and Beyond No Named Storms For The Peak of Hurricane Season



TASTE OF FALL FADING

After about three really pleasant mornings with low humidity, the pattern will be changing once again. Get ready for warmer temperatures overnight and Thursday morning with higher humidity. Most spots will dip to the 70s, with the potential for a few overnight lows in the 60s, north of Houston.

MUGGY PATTERN BEGINS THURSDAY

Most of you will feel the increase in humidity over the next 24 hours. As more humid air returns from the Gulf, there could be a few showers or an isolated storm south of Houston on Thursday. This warmer pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week with very warm afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

ONE NEW AREA TO WATCH IN ATLANTIC

Over the last 170 years of data, today, September 10th is the average peak of hurricane season. So, on average, today (Wednesday) is the day with the highest likelihood for tropical storms and hurricanes. This year, however, conditions are very quiet in the Atlantic with no named storms or hurricanes for now. As of Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new tropical wave coming off of the West Coast of Africa. It currently has a low chance for tropical development as it moves towards the west.