Houston weather: Muggy air to return late this week

The fall-like weather will be short-lived in the Houston area as muggy air will be returning late this week.

TERRIFIC TUESDAY

Lows this morning fell into the low and middle 60s - the coolest temps since May 12th. Afternoon highs have gotten very warm with lots of upper 80s and low 90s, but humidity values are quite low, so very dry air remains in place for Tuesday.

MUGGY AIR RETURNS LATE WEEK

The taste of fall will be short lived with lows tonight in the upper 60s and, with a southeast wind (Gulf breeze) returning late Wednesday, humidity will not be far behind. By late this week and into the weekend, look for muggy mornings and warmer, more humid days. The extended forecast looks warm even into next week.

REMAINING QUIET IN THE TROPICS

In the Atlantic, conditions remain unusually calm with no significant tropical waves and models that don't show much happening over the next week. A tropical storm named Kiko will pass well north of Hawaii today and the main threats will be large waves and rip currents.