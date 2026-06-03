Houston weather: More rain possible on Thursday

The Brief More steamy weather & storms on the way Rainy weather sticks around through the weekend Tropics remain quiet



Stormy weather is settling in for the Houston area for the rest of the week.

Houston weather: Storms possible through the rest of the week

STEAMY WEATHER & STORMS SETTLE IN

The rest of the week will be warm and humid across the Houston area with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Please take it easy in the heat and drink plenty of water. Tropical moisture along with a stalled front will keep scattered storms in the forecast. Isolated street flooding is possible as most of southeast Texas is under a 1 out of 4 risk for flooding.

THIS WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK

There will still be a 50% chance for scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures climbing to the middle to upper 80s. High humidity will make it feel like it's closer to 100. So watch out for the storms and be careful in the heat going into next week. It looks like temperatures will heat up a bit more back to the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday with rain more limited.

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NEW HURRICANE SEASON IN THE ATLANTIC BASIN

There are no immediate tropical concerns for Houston, but tropical moisture from the Gulf will lead to more downpours this week. Visit Fox26Houston.com/tropics for more information and to check out our daily tropical updates.