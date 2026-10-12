Houston weather: Scattered rain possible Monday, cold front later this week

The Brief Rain Returns to Start the Week Temperatures Remain Warm Cold Front This Weekend



Warm weather pattern continues this week with highs staying in the low 90s for several days, but we might see a cold front sweep in this weekend.

Warm start to the week

We had a beautiful weekend, but some changes are on the way to start the week. Afternoon highs Monday through the middle of the week will remain in the low-90s. Humidity is also elevated with feels like temperatures in the low-100s.

Showers/storms start the week

Rain chances return today. Highest coverage this afternoon will be the the west of I-45. Be ready for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday evening. Tuesday should see the most widespread coverage.

Late week cold front

We're looking for a cold front impacting this weekend, but most folks are going to enjoy those impacts! We may see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the low-60s to upper-50s in some spots. Humidity and overnight lows will increase before that front moves in sometime on Friday or Friday evening.