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Houston weather: Scattered rain possible Monday, cold front later this week

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published October 12, 2026 7:20 AM CDT
Published October 12, 2026 7:20 AM CDT
Houston weather: Warm week ahead, scattered storms possible Monday
Houston weather: Warm week ahead, scattered storms possible Monday

Houston weather: Warm week ahead, scattered storms possible Monday

After a pleasant weekend, the warm weather continues on this week with highs staying in the low 90s for several days. There is a chance of some scattered storms Monday and Tuesday, plus we could see a cold front move in this weekend.

The Brief

    • Rain Returns to Start the Week
    • Temperatures Remain Warm
    • Cold Front This Weekend

HOUSTON - Warm weather pattern continues this week with highs staying in the low 90s for several days, but we might see a cold front sweep in this weekend.

Warm start to the week

We had a beautiful weekend, but some changes are on the way to start the week. Afternoon highs Monday through the middle of the week will remain in the low-90s. Humidity is also elevated with feels like temperatures in the low-100s. 

Showers/storms start the week

Rain chances return today. Highest coverage this afternoon will be the the west of I-45. Be ready for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday evening. Tuesday should see the most widespread coverage.

Late week cold front

We're looking for a cold front impacting this weekend, but most folks are going to enjoy those impacts! We may see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the low-60s to upper-50s in some spots. Humidity and overnight lows will increase before that front moves in sometime on Friday or Friday evening.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

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