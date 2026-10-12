Houston weather: Scattered rain possible Monday, cold front later this week
HOUSTON - Warm weather pattern continues this week with highs staying in the low 90s for several days, but we might see a cold front sweep in this weekend.
Warm start to the week
We had a beautiful weekend, but some changes are on the way to start the week. Afternoon highs Monday through the middle of the week will remain in the low-90s. Humidity is also elevated with feels like temperatures in the low-100s.
Showers/storms start the week
Rain chances return today. Highest coverage this afternoon will be the the west of I-45. Be ready for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday evening. Tuesday should see the most widespread coverage.
Late week cold front
We're looking for a cold front impacting this weekend, but most folks are going to enjoy those impacts! We may see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the low-60s to upper-50s in some spots. Humidity and overnight lows will increase before that front moves in sometime on Friday or Friday evening.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.