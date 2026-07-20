Houston weather: Hot, sunny Monday; Tropical Depression Two formed

The Brief Summer heat builds through much of this week Developing Gulf storm likely tracks toward Louisiana Remnants could bring rain late week, but impacts remain uncertain



It's going to be a hot and sunny Monday with highs in the upper 90s. The next few days will have similar conditions, but temperatures are expected to be in the triple-digits.

Summer heat builds

Highs climb into the upper 90s this week with a few inland spots possibly hitting 100. Heat index values will run even hotter during the afternoon.

Gulf system to watch

A developing storm in the northeastern Gulf will likely track toward Louisiana first. The low may eventually drift closer to Southeast Texas, but probably in a much weaker state by the time it gets here.

Late-week rain possible

Moisture from the system could bring higher rain chances by the end of the week. Local impacts remain uncertain and will depend on the storm’s strength, track and how much moisture reaches our area.