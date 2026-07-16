Houston weather: Low Friday rain chances before dry weekend

The Brief Isolated Showers Possible Friday Hotter, Drier Pattern Returns This Weekend Tropics Heating Up, Two Areas To Watch



After several rounds of rain across Southeast Texas, we are finally seeing much lower rain chances to end the week.

Warmer with showers possible Friday

Isolated showers and storms will wrap up this evening but return Friday. Coverage is only around 20%. So expect mainly dry weather Friday with more sunshine.

Temperatures should climb to the low 90s.

Hotter, drier pattern to enjoy for the weekend

To end the week, things start to dry out and skies clear.

Middle to upper 90s return to the forecast to start the upcoming weekend. Feels like temps will also climb above 100 late week and this weekend.

As you enjoy your weekend plans outdoors, please remember to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen and take breaks if working or exercising outside.

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Tropics coming to life

The National Hurricane Center is now watching not one but two possible areas of tropical development in the Atlantic basin.

The first area is in the Northeastern Gulf, with a 20% chance for tropical development over the next week. A brief tropical depression or tropical storm could form near northern Florida on the Gulf side or Atlantic side, impacting places like Tampa and Jacksonville with heavy rain.

A second area of possible tropical development is being monitored in the far east Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands. Chance for development here is very low, around 10%. Saharan dust will likely end chances for development over the coming week.

Download FOX Local for your daily tropical updates.