Houston weather: Labor Day Weekend rain chances

The Brief Off and On Storms Through Labor Day Heavy Rain Possible At Times Tropics Remain Quiet



If you're planning to stay in Greater Houston for Labor Day Weekend, tune in to FOX 26 as we watch for rain chances.

Dodging storms for the holiday weekend

Saturday and Sunday are both shaping up to be stormy, and now even Labor Day looks wet.

The good news is that rain should come through in waves, so there may be extended periods of time with quiet weather.

Just keep an eye on your FOX 26 weather app for rain that could move in quickly.

Heavy rain possible at times

The entire viewing area does have a threat of street flooding with any stronger storm through Monday.

Sunday has the highest chance of isolated street flooding; the northwestern viewing area is at a 2/5 risk.

There is no widespread severe risk at this time.

7-Day Forecast

Still quiet in the tropics

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later this weekend and the NHC is giving this area only a 30% chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm over the next 7 days.