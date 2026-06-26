Houston weather: Hot, warm temperatures expected through the weekend

The Brief Hot for World Cup Friday night and Monday Saharan dust likely brings hazy skies Tropics stay quiet for now



The heat will be on for much of the weekend across the Houston area.

SUMMER HEAT FOR MATCH DAYS

Typical June heat continues across Houston for tonight’s World Cup match and again for Monday’s game. Highs stay in the 90s with heat index values above 100 each afternoon, so fans heading to the stadium or FIFA Fan Fest should plan for steamy conditions.

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DUSTY SKIES LINGER

Saharan dust remains likely across Southeast Texas, which could give the sky a hazy or milky look at times. Expect a noticeable increase in hazy skies on Monday with the thickest plume of dust moving overhead. Rain chances stay low, but the heat and humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable during the afternoon and early evening.

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TROPICAL ACTIVITY STAYS LIMITED

The same dry, dusty air should help limit tropical development across the Atlantic and Gulf. For now, there are no immediate tropical concerns for Southeast Texas, keeping the forecast focused on heat, haze, and mostly rain-free weather.