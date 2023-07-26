Houston weather: Four days straight of showers with no impact on temperatures

Here's the good news: We've had four days in a row with scattered showers and storms.

The bad news: It hasn't affected temperatures very much because we've still hit highs near 100 and that trend will continue through this weekend.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Look for hot and hazy days with a few late-day storms and daily highs ranging from 97-101.