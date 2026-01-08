Traffic: SH 146 northbound lanes will be closed for road work Jan. 9-12

The Brief The northbound main lanes of State Highway 146 will be closed as construction crews perform road work over the weekend from Jan. 9 to 12. Crews will be moving concrete barriers and restriping the roads.



The City of La Porte reports lane closures of State Highway 146 as construction crews perform road work over the weekend.

Road closures for the weekend

The backstory:

Starting on Friday at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, SH 146 northbound main lanes will be closed, so crews can move concrete barriers and restripe the roads. This work will be part of a new traffic pattern, so the lanes can be widened and reconstructed.

While the mainlines are closed, the northbound traffic will be detoured off the freeway at Wharton Weems and be able to re-enter after Spencer Highway.

The following ramps will be closed long-term as part of their reconstruction:

SH 146 northbound entrance ramp from Wharton Weems

SH146 northbound entrance ramp from Fairmont

SH146 northbound exit ramp to Spencer Highway

Officers will be present over the weekend to help direct traffic.