Parents speak out over possible elementary school closures in Fort Bend ISD

The Brief Fort Bend ISD is considering a rezoning plan that could close multiple elementary schools. Many parents at Sugar Mill Elementary are against the plan. Dozens of parents participated in a meeting Wednesday night, sharing their concerns.



Several parents in Fort Bend ISD are speaking out after learning their children’s elementary school could soon close.

What we know:

The district is considering a rezoning proposal that could lead to boundary changes and possible school closures. Now, parents at Sugar Mill Elementary say they’re fighting back.

Dozens of parents packed the school’s cafeteria Wednesday night, all with one goal in mind — saving their children’s school.

Fort Bend ISD is currently reviewing boundary changes for elementary schools and the new Amy Campbell Middle School. As part of the proposal, seven out of the district’s 52 elementary schools could be affected, including Sugar Mill Elementary.

Parents expressed frustration and uncertainty, particularly about where their children would attend school if Sugar Mill were to close.

Fort Bend ISD Response

FOX 26 reached out to Fort Bend ISD about the changes that are being considered.

District leaders say the proposed plans are aimed at balancing enrollment across campuses as the number of students shift throughout the district. Officials confirm they are reviewing draft plans that could include school closures or consolidations.

The district says the proposal will be released later this month for public review and feedback.