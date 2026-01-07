Man dies following Christmas Day shooting; suspects wanted by Houston Police
HOUSTON - A man has died after being shot in Houston's Chinatown area early Christmas morning. Police shared surveillance video of two wanted suspects.
Houston crime: Fatal Christmas shooting
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
What we know:
Police say the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 along West Sam Houston Parkway near Bellaire Boulevard.
Authorities at the crime scene said there was an altercation at a gas station on Bellaire and the victim was able to drive away, but he was shot and eventually struck a light pole in a nearby parking lot.
The victim has since been identified as 25-year-old Desmond Butler. Police say he was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
Surveillance video shows Butler's Honda Pilot driving past the suspects' GMC Acadia at a gas station along Bellaire. As Butler drove past, a woman is seen getting out of the GMC, chasing his vehicle, and trying to open one of the car doors.
The footage then shows a man coming from the GMC and firing a gun.
Police say the suspects got back in their GMC and drove north on Sam Houston Parkway.
What we don't know:
The suspects have not been identified.
There is no information regarding the alleged altercation before the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.