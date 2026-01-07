Man dies following Christmas Day shooting; suspects wanted by Houston Police

The Brief A man was shot early Christmas morning near the West Sam Houston Parkway and Bellaire Boulevard. Surveillance footage shows a woman chasing the victim's vehicle and a man firing a weapon. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man has died after being shot in Houston's Chinatown area early Christmas morning. Police shared surveillance video of two wanted suspects.

Houston crime: Fatal Christmas shooting

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 along West Sam Houston Parkway near Bellaire Boulevard.

Authorities at the crime scene said there was an altercation at a gas station on Bellaire and the victim was able to drive away, but he was shot and eventually struck a light pole in a nearby parking lot.

The victim has since been identified as 25-year-old Desmond Butler. Police say he was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Surveillance video shows Butler's Honda Pilot driving past the suspects' GMC Acadia at a gas station along Bellaire. As Butler drove past, a woman is seen getting out of the GMC, chasing his vehicle, and trying to open one of the car doors.

The footage then shows a man coming from the GMC and firing a gun.

Police say the suspects got back in their GMC and drove north on Sam Houston Parkway.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified.

There is no information regarding the alleged altercation before the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)