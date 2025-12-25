Driver found shot in the neck by Houston police near Beltway 8
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a shooting in the Sharpstown area early Thursday morning after finding out the victim left the scene and crashed into a pole.
What we know:
Lieutenant Ali with the Houston Police Department reports officers were called shortly after 1 a.m. about a shooting on West Sam Houston Parkway near Bellaire Boulevard.
Police initially went to a gas station near the area they were called to and found shell casings in the parking lot.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
They learned an altercation took place and the victim was able to drive away to a nearby parking lot where they crashed into a light pole.
Lt. Ali says the driver had a gunshot wound in their neck area. Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital where they were last said to be in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Lt. Ali was not able to say what caused the shooting or how many other people were involved.
The Source: Information provided by HPD Lieutenant Ali at the scene.