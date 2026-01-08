Dog rescued from large home fire by Houston firefighters

The Brief Houston firefighters had to rescue a dog from a large home fire in the Alief-area. The dog was given oxygen and cooled down with water. According to the chief, the homeowner was not at the home at the time.



A dog had to be rescued by Houston firefighters from a home fully engulfed in flames in the Alief area.

Firefighters rescue dog from fire

What we know:

Houston Fire Department District 83 Chief J.W. Joseph said units were called to a large fire at an older home on 5th Street near H Street around midnight.

Firefighters say the homeowner was not present, but a dog inside had to be rescued and treated by firefighters at the scene. They cooled him down with water and gave him oxygen.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The dog was reportedly in stable condition.

According to a witness, they saw the fire when it first started and called 911. The witness says they never saw anyone come out of the home or being rescued.

What we don't know:

The homeowner was not at the scene when the fire broke out, so it is unclear who the dog belongs to.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.