Dog rescued from large home fire by Houston firefighters
HOUSTON - A dog had to be rescued by Houston firefighters from a home fully engulfed in flames in the Alief area.
Firefighters rescue dog from fire
What we know:
Houston Fire Department District 83 Chief J.W. Joseph said units were called to a large fire at an older home on 5th Street near H Street around midnight.
Firefighters say the homeowner was not present, but a dog inside had to be rescued and treated by firefighters at the scene. They cooled him down with water and gave him oxygen.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
The dog was reportedly in stable condition.
According to a witness, they saw the fire when it first started and called 911. The witness says they never saw anyone come out of the home or being rescued.
What we don't know:
The homeowner was not at the scene when the fire broke out, so it is unclear who the dog belongs to.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Fire Department District 83 Chief J.W. Joseph.