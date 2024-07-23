Today, Wednesday and Thursday are all FOX 26 Storm Alert Days. The primary threat will be heavy rain.

On Monday, some downpours dropped up to 5" of rain, but some areas received none.

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Today will be similar with about an 80-90% chance for rain in any given spot, but also the chance for up to 5" again. So be careful on the roads.

Our wet pattern should remain in place through the end of the week, so flooding will become a bigger concern as the days go by.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

One good side effect of the rain is that high temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.