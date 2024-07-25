Watch out for another risk for flooding today especially from Houston to Sugar Land, Pearland, Clear Lake, Galveston, Baytown and surrounding cities.

Today's pattern is roughly the same as it's been all week with a dip in the jet stream helping to pull deep tropical moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico and a stationary front stuck over our area.

Flood Watch for Houston area

A flood watch is in effect for most of Southeast Texas until 4 p.m. today.

Next week's forecast

If you're craving sunshine and less rain, next week is partly sunny, hot and very humid.