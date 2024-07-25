Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:50 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:09 AM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM CDT until SAT 9:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Fort Bend County, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Inland Jackson County, Wharton County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:30 AM CDT until THU 9:30 AM CDT, Liberty County
Flood Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Galveston County

Houston weather forecast: More rain, flood risk today

By
Published  July 25, 2024 6:17am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

A flood watch is in effect through 4 p.m. Storms and heavy rain are expected this morning and early afternoon. Some flooding is possible. High temps in the low 80s.

HOUSTON - Watch out for another risk for flooding today especially from Houston to Sugar Land, Pearland, Clear Lake, Galveston, Baytown and surrounding cities.

Today's pattern is roughly the same as it's been all week with a dip in the jet stream helping to pull deep tropical moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico and a stationary front stuck over our area.

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Flood Watch for Houston area

A flood watch is in effect for most of Southeast Texas until 4 p.m. today.

Next week's forecast

If you're craving sunshine and less rain, next week is partly sunny, hot and very humid.