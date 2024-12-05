Our topsy-turvy weather pattern continues today with areas of mist and drizzle early, then cooler breezes for the rest of the day.

Expect steady or even falling temperatures into this afternoon.

Brace yourself for a cold and breezy Friday morning with wind chill values in the 30s!

High temps will only reach the mid 50s, and showers could return from the west late in the day.

Now for the weekend: Rain is expected both days and a few heavier downpours are possible on Sunday.

Next week looks interesting with a mild start to the week followed by potentially very cold air mid-week.

