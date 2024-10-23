We're in the midst of a mid-fall heat wave with temperatures each afternoon running nearly 10 degrees above average.

We need some rain, too. Most areas have had no rain so far in October, and very little is expected over the next seven days. Models are hinting at better rain chances leading up to Halloween, but it's too early to have high confidence in that.

Otherwise, watch for a daily round of patchy fog overnight.

In the tropics, Oscar is becoming an "extratropical" area of low pressure and will bring rain to Bermuda. There is a chance for a tropical low in the Caribbean or possibly near Florida in about 10 days, but that's about it.

