Houston weather: Mostly dry Saturday, slight severe risk Sunday

The Brief Warm and Mostly Dry For Saturday Sunday Afternoon - A Few Storms Could Be Strong Hurricane Season Begins Sunday, June 1st



Gradual warming trend with more storms this weekend

High pressure is expected to build on Saturday, which will mean temperatures return to the upper 80s across Southeast Texas.

Look for only a 10% chance of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms on Saturday.

Another disturbance will bring in a better chance for spotty to scattered showers and storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. Watch out because a few of these storms could be on the strong side with hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the FOX26 viewing area under a Level 1 and/or 2 (out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm.

Atlantic Hurricane Season begins Sunday

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Sunday.

All is looking quiet for now with Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic Ocean.

NOAA is predicting 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare.

MORE: NOAA releases predictions for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Tropical Storm Alvin formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean Thursday and is expected to gradually weaken as it tracks north towards Cabo San Lucas over the next few days. This system stays well away from the Gulf Coast.

7-Day Forecast