NOAA releases predictions for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

The Brief NOAA is calling for an above-average number of tropical storms in 2025. The agency also calls for a near-normal or above-normal number of hurricanes. Now is the time to get your emergency kit ready.



The hurricane season outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was just released, and they are calling for an above-average number of tropical storms this year and a near-normal or above-normal number of hurricanes.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season outlook from NOAA

By the numbers:

Unlike the outlook from Colorado State University, NOAA provides a rather wide range of possibilities and gives a percent chance for the season being busier or slower than average.

This forecast calls for a 60% chance that the number of storms will be above average, a 30% chance that it will be average and a 10% chance that it turns out to be below average.

Now is the time to prepare

Image of Hurricane Milton from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite on Oct. 8, 2024. (Image credit: NOAA)

Why you should care:

Please note, regardless of the number of storms that form in the Atlantic, our preparations need to be the same every year because it only takes one hurricane to hit our area, and it doesn't matter if 20 form over the ocean and never hit land.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs until Nov. 30.