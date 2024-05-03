Watch live weather coverage in the video player above.

Showers and storms continue to move across the northern portion of our viewing area this morning.

In addition to the heavy rain and flooding potential, strong wind gusts and small hail are possible.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Remember, do not drive through flooded roadways.

Weather Alerts

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Northern Chambers County, Harris County and Southeastern Liberty County until noon.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Northwestern Liberty County, Central Montgomery County and Southwestern San Jacinto County until 11:30 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Harris County, Central Liberty County and Southeastern Montgomery County until 11 a.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker counties.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Chambers and Harris County until 11:15 a.m.

A flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening for Brazos, Burleson, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington.

Important information

Click here to see a list of school closures for Friday.

Click here to see a list of high-water locations on Friday.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.