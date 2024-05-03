Expand / Collapse search
Houston weather: Flood watch, rain forecast for Friday, May 3

By and
Published  May 3, 2024 6:45am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Watch live weather coverage in the video player above.

Showers and storms continue to move across the northern portion of our viewing area this morning.

In addition to the heavy rain and flooding potential, strong wind gusts and small hail are possible.

Remember, do not drive through flooded roadways.

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the forecast for Friday.

Weather Alerts

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Northern Chambers County, Harris County and Southeastern Liberty County until noon.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Northwestern Liberty County, Central Montgomery County and Southwestern San Jacinto County until 11:30 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Harris County, Central Liberty County and Southeastern Montgomery County until 11 a.m.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker counties.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Chambers and Harris County until 11:15 a.m.

A flood watch remains in effect through Friday evening for Brazos, Burleson, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington.

Important information

Click here to see a list of school closures for Friday.

Click here to see a list of high-water locations on Friday.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

