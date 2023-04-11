A flood warning was issued for multiple counties in Texas.

The warning was issued for Harris, Montgomery, and Liberty counties.

The flooding is expected to be in East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney.

The warning is from Tuesday, April 11 at 8:46 am until Wednesday, April 12 at 10:45 am.

Flooding is a coast-to-coast threat to some parts of the United States and its territories nearly every day of the year.