Elderly Houston woman killed in shootout with home invasion suspects: police

The Brief Police say a woman in her 70s exchanged gunfire with two home invasion suspects. The woman was killed, and the two suspects were injured. The motive behind the home invasion is not clear at this time.



An elderly woman was killed and two home invasion suspects were injured in a shootout at a home in Houston’s Kashmere Gardens neighborhood early Monday morning, police say.

Deadly shooting at Houston home

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lockwood Drive, near Crane Street.

According to police, a man and a woman wearing masks entered the home, and the homeowner exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

Police say the homeowner—a woman in her 70s—was killed in the shooting. The two suspects were injured.

One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other is stable.

Police say other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but it doesn’t appear that they fired any shots.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. No one involved in the shooting has been publicly identified.

It’s unclear at this time how the suspects entered the home or why.