Reward offered for information on child's hit-and-run death in Mid West Houston
HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers and Houston Police are turning to the public to find the hit-and-run suspect who killed a child in early November 2025.
Houston crime: Ocee Street hit-and-run
What we know:
The crash happened on Nov. 1, 2025, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Ocee Street, close to the Westpark Tollway.
Police say three-year-old Mohammed Hasanzai was crossing the street with his mother when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle kept driving south on Ocee without stopping to help.
The suspect's vehicle was later found, but no one was inside at the time.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding any suspects.
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
The Source: Crime Stoppers of Houston and previous FOX 26 reporting.