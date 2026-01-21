Reward offered for information on child's hit-and-run death in Mid West Houston

The Brief Three-year-old Mohammed Hasanzai was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ocee Street in Nov. 2025. The suspect's truck was found by police, but no one was in it. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured.



Crime Stoppers and Houston Police are turning to the public to find the hit-and-run suspect who killed a child in early November 2025.

Houston crime: Ocee Street hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash happened on Nov. 1, 2025, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Ocee Street, close to the Westpark Tollway.

Police say three-year-old Mohammed Hasanzai was crossing the street with his mother when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle kept driving south on Ocee without stopping to help.

The suspect's vehicle was later found, but no one was inside at the time.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding any suspects.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.