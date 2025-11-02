3-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Mid West Houston; suspect vehicle found without driver, police say

The Brief The crash was reported Saturday night near a complex on Ocee Street. A child was reportedly hit by a truck after breaking away from his guardian. Officers allegedly found the truck without the driver.



Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled a hit-and-run incident that killed a child in Mid-West Houston.

Houston crime: Ocee Street hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Ocee Street, close to Fondren Road and Richmond Avenue.

Police say a three-year-old boy was walking with a person believed to be his mother at an apartment complex. The child allegedly saw something across the street and broke away from his mother to cross the street.

The child was reportedly struck by a red Toyota pick-up truck and later pronounced deceased. Police say the driver left the scene without stopping to help.

The suspect's truck was later recovered by police, but no one was in the vehicle at that time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect information available.