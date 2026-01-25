Downed utility pole leaves Montgomery County facilities, hundreds of homes without power

The Brief A downed utility pole is tied to a power outage impacting Montgomery County’s Emergency Operations Center, the county airport and several hundred residences, according to county officials. County officials say Entergy has been notified, and crews arrived late Sunday night with a new pole and restoration work continues. In Willis, officials say bottled water was distributed in Lexington Heights after residents lost running water due to a mechanical failure at a neighborhood water well.



County officials say a downed utility pole is connected to a sudden power outage affecting Montgomery County’s Emergency Operations Center, the county airport and several hundred residences.

What we know:

County officials say the county’s emergency management team went to check generators at the airport and discovered a utility pole had fallen over. Officials say Entergy has been notified and will work to restore power to the affected homes and facilities. Crews arrived late Sunday night with a new pole as restoration efforts continue.

Separately in Willis, county officials say crews distributed bottled water in Lexington Heights after residents lost running water due to a mechanical failure at their neighborhood water well. Officials say the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management assisted with the distribution. Officials say they are in direct contact with the utility provider and will continue tracking the issue until service is restored.

County leadership also warned earlier Sunday evening that all of Montgomery County is below freezing, with temperatures expected to fall into the mid-teens overnight and wind chills even colder. Officials said road crews from commissioners’ offices and TxDOT treated roads throughout the day, but elevated roadways could become icy again in the morning hours after overnight temperatures plunge.

What we don't know:

It is not clear exactly what caused the utility pole to fall or how long repairs and restoration will take. It is also not clear how quickly water service will be restored in Lexington Heights, beyond officials saying they are working with the utility provider.

What they're saying:

County officials are urging residents to treat all downed lines as "hot," avoid going anywhere near them, and report downed lines to the power companies or call 911.

Officials also warned there is still the threat of additional power outages as trees and limbs remain stressed from ice accumulations and wind gusts. They say the county’s Emergency Operations Center is activated and coordinating with power providers.

What you can do:

Officials say to report downed lines to the power companies or call 911, and to avoid traveling on elevated roadways if conditions look slick, especially during the morning hours. If you need a warm place to go, officials say multiple shelters remain open across Montgomery County, including locations in Conroe, The Woodlands, Magnolia, Splendora and Willis.