Cold, chilly weekend ahead of warmer, 80 degree temps next week

Although we'll be shivering in our jackets over the weekend, keep the tank tops on standby in southeast Texas! Temperatures will soar into the 80s for much of next week.

As warm as that is by February standards, we'll likely end up a few degrees shy of records that are in the upper 80s and lower 90s at both Bush and Hobby. Either way, it'll be a close call, especially at Hobby.

On average, each February we see two 80-degree days with 2017 taking the top spot at both locations. Thirteen days at Hobby and 12 days at Bush, which was nearly half the month!

One thing's for certain, the warm temps will certainly be a nice switch-up to the normal cold, chilly, rainy forecast that typically accompanies the trail rides.

