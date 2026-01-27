NASA plane's landing gear fails at Ellington Airport in Houston

The Brief Fire trucks responded to a plane at Ellington Airport on Tuesday. The aircraft appears to be a NASA plane used for high-altitude research. We are gathering information on what happened.



A NASA research plane landed on its belly at Ellington Airport in Houston after the landing gear failed, officials say.

NASA plane has landing problem

What we know:

Several fire trucks responded to a plane on the field around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, it appears the front landing gear failed, and the plane landed on its belly.

Two people were onboard. No injuries have been reported.

The aircraft is a NASA WB-57, which is used to conduct high-altitude research.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the landing gear to fail.

What they're saying:

Bethany Stevens, with NASA, wrote on X, "Today, a mechanical issue with one of NASA’s WB-57s resulted in a gear-up landing at Ellington Field. Response to the incident is ongoing, and all crew are safe at this time. As with any incident, a thorough investigation will be conducted by NASA into the cause. NASA will transparently update the public as we gather more information.

Runway closed as aircraft is removed

In a statement, Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports, said, "Around 11:30 a.m. today, a NASA aircraft had an issue upon landing on Runway 17R-35L at Ellington Airport (EFD). First responders with a military subcontractor are responding to the incident. The runway is closed until the aircraft can be removed. All further questions need to be directed to NASA."