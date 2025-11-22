Houston weather: Cooler Sunday; more rain into next week

The Brief Pleasant End To The Weekend Wet Start to the Week Thanksgiving outlook trending cooler and drier



If you didn't get any rain Saturday morning, Monday will bring some stronger chances.

Cooler and dry on Sunday

Not everyone saw rain on Saturday, but the majority of the FOX26 area saw at least some rain. Isolated spots received 2–3 inches of drought-fighting rainfall.

Sunday should be drier and cooler as air slowly fills in behind the front that has stalled just off the coast.

Weekend into Monday forecast

On Monday, attention returns to thunderstorm potential, especially later in the day as moisture streams in ahead of the next system.

Some rain could be heavy Monday night through early Tuesday.

Right now, NW Harris County is at a Level 1 risk of severe weather. I would not be surprised to see more of our area added to it.

The risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding is also possible — all of Southeast Texas is at a Level 1 risk for that.

Thanksgiving overview for Houston

Heading into the holiday week, after Monday, the trend looks favorable for travel and outdoor plans.

After Monday’s potential disturbances, most of the Thanksgiving period appears drier and feeling much more like the holidays with lower temperatures and lower humidity. Expect highs in the 60s for Thanksgiving and seasonably chilly air into the long holiday weekend.