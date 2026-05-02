Houston weather: Cool weekend following Friday's storms
HOUSTON - The sun is back, and the temps are cool after Friday's washout!
Beautiful weekend
Cooler, drier air settles in for the weekend with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s.
Expect plenty of sunshine and much lower humidity, which will mean near perfect weather for your outdoor plans.
Warmer air to start the week
Temperatures will slowly be rising to the 80s next week.
Overall, the warming trend continues with low rain chances until a cold front arrives on Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorms will return to southeast Texas during that time.
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30 Days until Hurricane Season
The 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1st.
Colorado State University has predicted there will be 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes.
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The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority