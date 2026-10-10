Houston weather: Beautiful weekend ahead for Houston

The Brief Beautiful weekend in Houston Scattered storms return this week Isaias still impacting Southeast U.S.



SUNNY AND WARM SUNDAY

Locally it is looking beautiful, with pleasant mornings in the upper 60s and 70s with sunny afternoons near 90 again on Sunday.

MIDWEEK RAIN

Humidity should creep back in to Southeast Texas on Monday and rain chances return on Tuesday. Be ready for scattered showers and storms on through Wednesday evening.

LATE WEEK COLD FRONT

We're looking for a possible cold front late next week, but humidity and overnight lows will increase before a cold front moves in Friday into Saturday.