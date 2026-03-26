Houston weather: Another warm day ahead for Friday

The Brief Big sports days across Houston with warm weather Slightly cooler, drier air arrives this weekend Better rain & storm chances return next week



Drier but slightly cooler air will be moving into the Houston area this weekend, but we've got to get through a warm day on Friday.

Houston weather: Warm day ahead for Friday

NICE WEATHER FOR A BUSY SPORTS DAY

It’s a big day across Houston with Astros Opening Day, a Sweet 16 matchup for the Cougars at Toyota Center, and the Texas Children’s Houston Open underway. Expect warm & humid conditions the rest of today with a mix of sun and clouds — ideal weather for heading downtown or spending the day outside, but stay hydrated. The big game tonight will be Houston's own Cougars playing Illinois in the Sweet 16 at Toyota Center, creating a packed sports scene with quiet, muggy weather outdoors.

COOLER AIR FOR YOUR WEEKEND EVENTS

By Friday evening, a weak front brings slightly cooler and drier air into Southeast Texas. It won’t be a big drop, but it should feel a bit more refreshing for anyone heading out to the Houston Open or other outdoor plans. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the weekend looks dry and comfortable.

PATTERN CHANGING NEXT WEEK

There could be some drought relief on the way for the Houston area mid-late next week. Models are indicating a good chance for showers and thunderstorms by Thursday with lower rain chances at other times during the week. Keep checking back for updates as we fine-tune the details. But at least rain chances will be improving about a week from now.

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