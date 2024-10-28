Oh no! After a dry October with zero rain, storms could return for Halloween.

A jet stream disturbance will move in from the west on Wednesday and bring a good chance for rain from Wednesday through the weekend.

Today and Tuesday will bring the lead-up to the rain with increasing humidity, Gulf breezes and warm air.

In the tropics, hurricane season is still in place with a disturbance likely to become a tropical storm or possibly a hurricane in the Caribbean by the end of the week. The system will have no effect on Texas.