Houston Halloween forecast: Rain could return Wednesday through weekend

Published  October 28, 2024 7:11am CDT
Humid this morning with patchy fog, then warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

HOUSTON - Oh no! After a dry October with zero rain, storms could return for Halloween.

A jet stream disturbance will move in from the west on Wednesday and bring a good chance for rain from Wednesday through the weekend.

Today and Tuesday will bring the lead-up to the rain with increasing humidity, Gulf breezes and warm air.

In the tropics, hurricane season is still in place with a disturbance likely to become a tropical storm or possibly a hurricane in the Caribbean by the end of the week. The system will have no effect on Texas.