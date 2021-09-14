Here are the 10 highest wind reports in SE Texas during Hurricane Nicholas

article

Hurricane Nicholas barreled into Southeast Texas overnight, bringing not just torrential rains but also high winds.

Nicholas made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Sargent Beach, Texas. It has since weakened to a tropical storm as it limps east into Louisiana.

Heavy rain was the main troublemaker with Nicholas dumping upwards of a foot of rain in some places along the Gulf Coast. However, the winds were nothing to shrug off.

At Bush Intercontinental Airport, the official weather reporting station for Houston, a peak wind gust of 51 mph was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. At Hobby Airport, a peak gust of 58 mph was reported just before 3 a.m.

By far, the highest winds associated with Nicholas were reported along the coast. Here’s a look at the 10 strongest wind gust reports from the National Weather Service.

Matagorda Bay: 94 mph

Brazos 451 Oilp: 81 mph

Jones Creek (46 miles south-southwest): 81 mph

Magnolia Beach (13 miles east-southeast): 81 mph

Surfside Beach (1 miles south-southwest): 78 mph

Palacios: 77 mph

Port O'Connor: 75 mph

Bay City (18 miles south): 74 mph

Port O'Connor (second report): 72 mph

Levee (Galveston County): 70 mph

