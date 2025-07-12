Flood Advisory issued in Montgomery County

The Brief A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Some parts of the county are expected to experience minor flooding. Storm chances are possible for SE Texas through the beginning of next week.



A Flood Advisory has been issued in Montgomery County by the local National Weather Service (NWS).

Montgomery County Flood Advisory

(Photo courtesy: National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston)

What we know:

The advisory is expected to expire at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., NWS detected 2–3 inches of rain, and they expect 1-2 more inches.

Those in the area should watch out for minor flooding in low-lying areas for areas with poor draining system. You should also keep an eye on any small streams or dry arroyos rising.

The NWS says southeastern Conroe and Cut And Shoot may experience some flooding.

More rain on the way

What's next:

The FOX 26 weather team, Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority, are keeping an eye on a pattern that's expected to bring rain to Southeast Texas through at least Monday.

Watch for occasional heavy storms with very warm and humid air in between.

