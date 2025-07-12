Houston weather: Storms possible through the weekend

The Brief Muggy with afternoon downpours Storms may continue Sunday and Monday Hotter by mid-week Weak Gulf low possible next week



Slight chances of ‘excessive rain’

As storms pop up this afternoon, watch for a few that could drop 2-3" of rain.

Storms should initially be fast movers, but could slow down by later in the day and get a bit heavier. The highest chance of heavy rain will be north of I-10.

Unsettled Sunday and Monday

Our pattern will remain primed for showers and storms through at least Monday and possibly Tuesday, so watch for occasional heavy storms with very warm and humid air in between.

Conditions look favorable for highs in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week in the Houston area with heat index values between 100-105 during the day.

Getting hot and watching the Gulf

Although models are not showing any intense tropical systems at this point, we will be closely watching the Gulf closer to Florida where a weak area of low pressure could form by the middle of next week - not impossible that a depression could form, so just stay tuned.