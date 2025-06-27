Flood Advisory in effect for Harris County

The Brief A Flood Advisory is in effect until 4:45 p.m. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has been reported, and another two inches are possible. Everyone in the area should watch for minor flooding.



A Flood Advisory is in effect for Harris County as storms pick up around Houston.

Harris County Flood Advisory

What we know:

The Flood Advisory is set to be in effect until 4:45 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects minor flooding in "low-lying and poor drainage areas."

A doppler radar detected 1-1.5 inches of rain as of about 2:50 p.m., and an additional two inches is possible.

Storms continue this weekend

According to the FOX 26 weather team, most of Friday's activity will form around Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery by early afternoon and linger off and on through sunset.

More storms are expected throughout the weekend with greater chances on Sunday than Saturday.

