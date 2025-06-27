The Brief Hot and humid with scattered storms Downpours possible Sunday Hot, hazy start to July No tropical threats



It will be quiet this morning, then a muggy day with isolated afternoon storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

A few more storms today

Moisture levels are just slightly lower today, but that should stop scattered afternoon storms from forming again across the Houston area. Most of the activity will form around Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery by early afternoon and linger off and on through sunset.

Rain totals are not likely to be as heavy as yesterday, but a quick 1-2" will be possible along with frequent lightning.

Hazy sky and tropical moisture Sunday

Sunday looks interesting with a mix of Saharan dust haze and a plume of tropical moisture coming in. Watch for scattered storms with a higher chance for rain than Saturday.

Blanket of Saharan dust on the way

Yet another surge of dust is on the way beginning this weekend, but becoming most noticeable early next week. Air quality could be affected, but it will primarily give us more colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Dust will also sometimes lower rain chances by warming the middle parts of the atmosphere.

Weak tropical disturbance

A disorganized area of storms could soak the Yucatan today and tomorrow and it has a small chance of developing into a depression in the far southern Gulf this weekend. The only effect on our area will be the chance for some of the moisture to be pulled into our area slightly increasing our rainfall.