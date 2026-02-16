The Brief Democrats and Republicans will select their party's candidates in the March primary elections ahead of the midterm election in November. Primary election day is March 3. Early voting begins Feb. 17. Positions include U.S. Representatives, governor, county judges and more.



The March primary elections are expected to bring some surprises as voters across Texas make their voices heard in numerous races, including for U.S. Senate, Texas governor and local Houston-area positions.

Republicans and Democrats will select the candidates that will appear on the November ballot for their parties.

We’re previewing some of the top races to watch on primary night.

U.S. Senate race in Texas

The U.S. Senate race is expected to be closely watched in Texas.

Three candidates are vying to represent the Republican Party – incumbent John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

On the Democratic side, the candidates include James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett.

Texas Governor

The race for Texas governor is another race that will be closely watched.

On the Republican ballot, incumbent Greg Abbott looks to be reelected among a field of 11 candidates.

On the Democratic side, nine candidates appear on the ballot, including Gina Hinojosa, Chris Bell and Bobby Cole.

Other statewide races

Texans will also select candidates in a number of statewide races, including for Texas attorney general, comptroller of public accounts, commissioner of the General Land Office, agriculture commissioner and railroad commissioner.

U.S. House of Representatives

All the U.S. representative seats are up for election this year. This will be the first time that Texas is using a controversial new congressional map, which has dramatically shifted the boundary lines of many districts.

U.S. Representative, District 2

In District 2, incumbent Republican Dan Crenshaw will look to keep his seat against three other candidates, including Steve Toth, N. Lee Plumb, and Martin Etwop.

The winner of that primary will face Democratic candidate Shaun Finnie in November.

U.S. Representative, District 9

In Texas' 9th Congressional District, Alex Mealer, who previously ran for Harris County judge, will look for the nomination in a crowded field of nine total candidates on the Republican side.

On the Democratic side, the crowded field includes candidates Terry Virts, Marty Rocha, Todd Ivey, Leticia Gutierrez, Earnest Clayton Jr. and Peter Filler.

Congressman Al Green currently serves the 9th District, but because of the redrawn congressional districts, he's now running for the 18th Congressional District.

U.S. Representative, District 18

The race for U.S. Representative in Texas' 18th Congressional District will be another closely watched race.

A special election was held in January in which Christian Menefee was elected to fill the vacant seat after the passing of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner. Menefee will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.

On the Democratic side, Menefee will look to retain his seat in what could be a tough primary against Congressman Al Green.

Two candidates – Ronald Dwayne Whitfield and Elizabeth Vences – are vying for the Republican nomination.

U.S. Representative, District 22

In the race for U.S. Representative in the 22nd District, a new candidate will look to take the seat of Troy Nelhs, who announced in November that he would not be running for re-election.

Those candidates vying for the seat include Nelhs’ twin brother, Trever.

Trever Nelhs will face Rebecca Clark in the Republican primary.

On the Democratic side, the field has five candidates vying for the seat including: Robert "Puga" Thomas, Marquette Greene-Scott, Chris Fernandez, Sterling Gadison, and Pearl Vuorinen.

The winners of both primaries will face each other in November.

U.S. Representative, District 29

In District 29, incumbent Democrat Sylvia Garcia will look to retain her seat against two other candidates, Robert Slater, and Jarvis D. Johnson in the Democratic primary.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Martha Fierro in November.

U.S. Representative, District 38

The position of U.S. Representative for the 38th District will be up for grabs as Wesley Hunt, who currently holds the seat, is in the race for U.S. Senate.

The fields on both sides of the ticket have several candidates.

On the Republican side, ten candidates are vying for the position including Barrett McNabb, Michael Pratt, Carmen Maria Montiel, Jeff Yuna, Craig Goralski, Jennifer Sundt, Avery Ayers, Shelly Dezevallos, Larry Rubin and Jon Bonck.

Three candidates comprise the Democratic side with Melissa McDonough, Theresa Courts and Marvalette Hunter vying for the seat.

Local elections

Several local positions are up for election in Houston-area counties this year, including for county judge, district attorney, county clerk, criminal court judges and more.

Harris County Judge

The race for Harris County judge will be a very closely watched race after incumbent Lina Hidalgo announced she would not be running for re-election in 2026.

The position, which will be for the top spot in Harris County, is expected to be a contentious one.

The primary on the Republican side will be closely watched as six candidates are looking to represent the party in November, including George Harry Zoes, Warren A. Howell, Oscar Gonzales, Marty Lancton, Orlando Sanchez and Aliza Dutt.

Matt Salazar, Letitia Plummer, and Annise Parker are vying for the position on the Democratic side.

The winners of each race will battle it out for the position in November.

Fort Bend County Judge

Over in Fort Bend County, incumbent County Judge K.P. George is looking to retain his seat.

George, who won election to the office twice as a Democrat, will now be running as a Republican against several other candidates, including Daryl Aaron, Kenneth Omoruyi, Melissa M. Wilson and Daniel Wong.

On the Democratic ticket, five candidates will be looking to take the seat. Those candidates include: Eddie Sajjad, Cynthia Lenton-Gary, J. Christian Becerra, Dexter L McCoy, and Rachelle Carter.

Find your sample ballot

What's on your ballot depends on where you live. You can find your sample ballot below.