Montgomery County early voting locations: Where to vote for March 3 primaries
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The polls will open for early voting on Tuesday ahead of the March primary election for Democrats and Republicans to decide which candidates they want on the November general election ballot.
Here’s where to cast your ballot in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County polling locations
Montgomery County voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling location.
You can search the Montgomery County Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, polling location information, sample ballot, and elected officials.
What’s on the ballot?
All Texans will be able to vote for either a Democratic or Republican candidate who they want in the general elections.
- U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s seat is up for grabs as he seeks reelection and will face 7 other candidates in the Republican primary, including Texas AG Ken Paxton.
- The governor's seat is up for election this year and Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking his fourth term.
- Several U.S. House primary elections are taking place, including Texas Congressional District 18.
To find your specific sample ballot, click here.
