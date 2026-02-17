The Brief A man has been charged in a deadly shooting in Downtown Houston on Saturday. Nicholas Taylor Youngblood, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The man who died in the shooting has not been publicly identified.



A suspect has been charged following a deadly shooting over the weekend in Downtown Houston.

Suspect charged in shooting

Nicholas Taylor Youngblood (Photo: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to Houston police, Nicholas Taylor Youngblood, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The 25-year-old man who died in the shooting has not been publicly identified.

Deadly shooting in Downtown Houston

The backstory:

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Saturday on Texas Street, near Travis Street.

According to police, the two men were involved in an argument that ended in the shooting.

The wounded man was found shot multiple times. Police say he later died at the hospital.

Youngblood was detained a few blocks away and later charged.