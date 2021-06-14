Disturbance in the Gulf has 60% formation chance

A low in the far southern Gulf is likely to organize this week, but its track is uncertain.

The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 60 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

Showers and thunderstorms located over the Bay of Campeche are associated with the broad low-pressure area.

In the Houston area, highs all this week will run in the mid to upper 90s along with isolated afternoon storms.

On Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression Two formed off the coast of North Carolina. It will move away from the east coast and will have no effect on Texas.

