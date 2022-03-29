Crittenberg Complex Fire in Texas consumes 33K acres since Sunday

article

A large wildfire that broke in Texas over the weekend is continuing to burn, but crews have been able to make some progress with containment.

The Crittenberg Complex Fire has so far burned more than 33,000 acres since it began on Sunday in Coryell County, and as of Tuesday, it was 55% contained.

Shortly after the fire broke out, the city of Flat told its residents to evacuate the area due to the fire's rapid growth and spread. However, by Sunday evening, evacuated residents were allowed to return home.

Emergency officials in the communities of Flat, Fort Gates and Gatesville have since told residents to be prepared to evacuate immediately if conditions started to deteriorate.

As this fire is burning, there is an extreme risk of other fires breaking out across the southern High Plains throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crews are also working to extinguish a fire that broke out in Jeff Davis County Monday night.

The Nunn Fire has so far burned about 400 acres and is only at 20% containment, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

In addition to fighting the fire on the ground, aviation units have been called in to try and gain control of it from the air.

Crews will continue to work to slow the fire's progression in advance of extremely critical fire weather conditions expected Tuesday.

There are many wind and fire related weather advisories across Texas. After a line of storms mid-Wednesday morning, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Houston-area from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to gusty winds and very low humidity.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center said the fire weather outlook is extreme for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and southwestern Kansas, but the critical risk extends as far south as West Texas, including the cities of Lubbock, Midland and Van Horn.

The risk also extends to the north across Interstate 80 into Nebraska.

People living, working or traveling through those areas are asked to refrain from doing any activities that could start a fire.