Fire Weather Watch in Houston on Wednesday: What is it?

The Houston area will be under a Fire Weather Watch from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s not the type of advisory we see in our part of Texas very often, so what does it mean?

It’s nothing to be alarmed about, but it is being issued as a precaution. Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz explains this is due to the fact that following early morning storms on Wednesday, humidity will drop to very low levels and there will be gusty west winds.

RELATED: Texans affected by wildfires urged to report property damage

If a spark were to ignite a grass fire or a forest fire, it would spread very quickly.

None of that is expected to happen, which is why this is just a watch. Either way, Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority will monitor it closely.

You can stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.

There are many wind and fire related weather advisories across Texas. After a line of storms mid-Wednesday morning, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Houston-area from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to gusty winds and very low humidity.

Governor urges Texans to monitor fire danger

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday urged the state residents to stay aware of extreme fire conditions.

State officials say primary areas of concern Tuesday for fires are the Panhandle, South Plains, and West Texas, with the risk shifting to much of the southern half of the state on Wednesday.

The governor also advised residents to be prepared for severe weather forecasted for parts of North Central and East Texas on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"With both extreme fire danger and severe storms expected in Texas today and tomorrow, it is important that Texans monitor local weather reports, heed guidance from local officials, and take proper measures to protect life and property," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to respond to dangerous conditions created by wildfires and is prepared respond to any emergencies that may arise with severe weather."

Wildfires burn in Texas

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, there are currently about a dozen active wildfire incidents across the state.

The Eastland Complex fire in north-central Texas is more than 54,000 acres in size and is now 90% contained. The Crittenberg Complex is more than 33,000 acres and is 55% contained.

RELATED: Crittenberg Complex Fire in Texas consumes 33K acres since Sunday

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports more than 900 local and state firefighters are currently mobilized in firefighting efforts. That includes more than 300 TAMFS firefighters and approximately 400 out-of-state firefighters. More than 200 firefighters from 70 different local fire departments are also mobilized across the state through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.

Advertisement

To see the latest map of wildfires in Texas, click here.