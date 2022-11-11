Cold front bringing chilly temps, wind advisory expected this weekend in SE Texas

article

It's been a really warm week by November standards all across southeast Texas.

We have been close to record high temperatures for multiple days this week with temperatures in the 80s. We even managed to warm to 82 degrees on Friday at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport, which was 5 degrees shy of our record high of 87 set back in 1978.

However, thanks to a cold front, we are in the process of going from near-record heat to temps running about 10-20 degrees below normal.

A strong cold front is pushing in, bringing some rain Friday evening. The showers will exit early Saturday, but windy and chilly conditions will impact your weekend plans.

We'll start off in the 40s Saturday and only climb to around 60 degrees. With the wind out of the north at 10-20 mph, wind chills will be in the 30s early Saturday.

In fact, winds could gust close to 40 mph Saturday along the coast and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. that includes Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula.

Sunday morning looks even colder with some inland locations like Conroe dipping to the 30s, so bundle up! The last time we were in the 30s at Bush Intercontinental Airport was way back on March 13.

With some sunshine, temperatures should rebound back to nearly 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. Houston's average high is in the mid-70s and its average low is in the low 50s. So this is certainly cooler than the norm.

The cold spell will stick around for at least a week so crank up the heat, grab the jackets or hang out by the fireplace!

This weather will certainly get you into the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. Have a great weekend!