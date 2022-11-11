'Make Camo Your Cause': How you can help this Veterans Day and beyond

FOX 26 is teaming up with U.S. Vets to encourage everyone to "Make Camo Your Cause," a campaign to end veteran homelessness.

Right here in Houston, U.S. Vets helps provide support and services to veterans every day.

"We're one of the largest boots-on-the-ground veterans’ organizations. We help veterans with transitioning with housing, employment, counseling, supportive service, supportive resources, meals, every day," says Delilah Oats with U.S. Vets in Houston. "We see 1,100 people come in through our service center every year to get assistance."

Wynn Jones, a U.S. Army veteran, says U.S. Vets has "been a blessing".

"It’s a place for a stable environment and for veterans to come through. One of the things I say, most veterans come through that door with issues and this is a stable environment to work on your issues to come through that door with a purpose and a plan to get your life right. And this place has the assets and the people to help you move on in your transition."

On Veterans Day, the organization encourages everyone to wear camo clothing as part of the campaign and use #HONORUSVETS to share their message.

"Anybody can Make Camo Your Cause today by supporting the veterans by simply wearing your camo. You can donate. Anybody can donate anything from $1 to some more. You can also volunteer. You can hire a veteran," Oats says.

To learn more about how you can donate and other ways to help U.S. Vets end veteran homelessness, click here.