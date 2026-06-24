2026 Atlantic hurricane season storm names, how to pronounce them
HOUSTON - As tropical storms and hurricanes form, they are given names from a list that is managed by the World Meteorological Organization.
Here’s a look at the names for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.
2026 Atlantic hurricane season names
- Arthur (pronounced AR-thur)
- Bertha (pronounced BUR-thuh)
- Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl)
- Dolly (pronounced DAH-lee)
- Edouard (pronounced eh-DWARD)
- Fay (pronounced fay)
- Gonzalo (pronounced gohn-SAH-loh)
- Hanna (pronounced HAN-uh)
- Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs)
- Josephine (pronounced JOH-seh-feen)
- Kyle (pronounced KY-ull)
- Leah (pronounced LEE-ah)
- Marco (pronounced MAR-koe)
- Nana (pronounced NA-na)
- Omar (pronounced OH-mar)
- Paulette (pronounced pawl-LET)
- Rene (pronounced re-NAY)
- Sally (pronounced SAL-ee)
- Teddy (pronounced TEHD-ee)
- Vicky (pronounced VIH-kee)
- Wilfred (pronounced WILL-fred)
How are tropical cyclones named?
There are six lists of names – one per year – that are recycled every six years. They are managed by the World Meteorological Organization, which determines when a storm name needs to be retired and replaced because of its deadly or costly impact.
Once a tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it receives a name from the list for that year. Names are assigned alphabetically.
Image of Hurricane Milton from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite on Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)
What happens if the list runs out?
During a particularly active hurricane season, the list of storm names could run out.
In the past, storms would then be named after the Greek alphabet – for example, Hurricane Alpha. But in 2021, the World Meteorological Organization announced the discontinuation of that practice.
Now, there is a supplemental list of names that will be assigned to storms once the main list is exhausted.
Supplemental list of Atlantic hurricane names
- Adria (AHH-dree-ah)
- Braylen (BRAY-lin)
- Caridad (kah-ree-DAD)
- Deshawn (deh-SHAWN)
- Emery (EHM-er-ee)
- Foster (FAHS-ter)
- Gemma (HEM-mah)
- Heath (HEETH)
- Isla (EES-lah)
- Jacobus (juh-KO-buss)
- Kenzie (KEHN-zee)
- Lucio (loo-SEE-oh)
- Makayla (mah-KAY-luh)
- Nolan (NOH-lin)
- Orlanda (ohr-LAN-dah)
- Pax (PAKS)
- Ronin (ROH-nin)
- Sophie (SOH-fee)
- Tayshaun (tay-SHAWN)
- Viviana (vi-VEAH-nah)
- Will (WIL)
The Source: The information in this article comes from the National Hurricane Center.