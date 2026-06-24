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2026 Atlantic hurricane season storm names, how to pronounce them

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published June 24, 2026 2:43 PM CDT
Published June 24, 2026 2:43 PM CDT
Official 2026 Atlantic Hurricane forecast released
Official 2026 Atlantic Hurricane forecast released

Official 2026 Atlantic Hurricane forecast released

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a below-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic this year.

The Brief

    • The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.
    • The World Meteorological Organization manages the list of storm names.
    • If the list runs out, the storms will then be named from a supplemental list.

HOUSTON - As tropical storms and hurricanes form, they are given names from a list that is managed by the World Meteorological Organization.

Here’s a look at the names for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

2026 Atlantic hurricane season names

  • Arthur (pronounced AR-thur)
  • Bertha (pronounced BUR-thuh)
  • Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl)
  • Dolly (pronounced DAH-lee)
  • Edouard (pronounced eh-DWARD)
  • Fay (pronounced fay)
  • Gonzalo (pronounced gohn-SAH-loh)
  • Hanna (pronounced HAN-uh)
  • Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs)
  • Josephine (pronounced JOH-seh-feen)
  • Kyle (pronounced KY-ull)
  • Leah (pronounced LEE-ah)
  • Marco (pronounced MAR-koe)
  • Nana (pronounced NA-na)
  • Omar (pronounced OH-mar)
  • Paulette (pronounced pawl-LET)
  • Rene (pronounced re-NAY)
  • Sally (pronounced SAL-ee)
  • Teddy (pronounced TEHD-ee)
  • Vicky (pronounced VIH-kee)
  • Wilfred (pronounced WILL-fred)

How are tropical cyclones named?

There are six lists of names – one per year – that are recycled every six years. They are managed by the World Meteorological Organization, which determines when a storm name needs to be retired and replaced because of its deadly or costly impact.

Once a tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it receives a name from the list for that year. Names are assigned alphabetically.

Image of Hurricane Milton from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite on Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)

What happens if the list runs out?

During a particularly active hurricane season, the list of storm names could run out.

In the past, storms would then be named after the Greek alphabet – for example, Hurricane Alpha. But in 2021, the World Meteorological Organization announced the discontinuation of that practice. 

Now, there is a supplemental list of names that will be assigned to storms once the main list is exhausted.

Supplemental list of Atlantic hurricane names

  • Adria (AHH-dree-ah)
  • Braylen (BRAY-lin)
  • Caridad (kah-ree-DAD)
  • Deshawn (deh-SHAWN)
  • Emery (EHM-er-ee)
  • Foster (FAHS-ter)
  • Gemma (HEM-mah)
  • Heath (HEETH)
  • Isla (EES-lah)
  • Jacobus (juh-KO-buss)
  • Kenzie (KEHN-zee)
  • Lucio (loo-SEE-oh)
  • Makayla (mah-KAY-luh)
  • Nolan (NOH-lin)
  • Orlanda (ohr-LAN-dah)
  • Pax (PAKS)
  • Ronin (ROH-nin)
  • Sophie (SOH-fee)
  • Tayshaun (tay-SHAWN)
  • Viviana (vi-VEAH-nah)
  • Will (WIL)

The Source: The information in this article comes from the National Hurricane Center.

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