The Brief The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30. The World Meteorological Organization manages the list of storm names. If the list runs out, the storms will then be named from a supplemental list.



As tropical storms and hurricanes form, they are given names from a list that is managed by the World Meteorological Organization.

Here’s a look at the names for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

2026 Atlantic hurricane season names

Arthur (pronounced AR-thur)

Bertha (pronounced BUR-thuh)

Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl)

Dolly (pronounced DAH-lee)

Edouard (pronounced eh-DWARD)

Fay (pronounced fay)

Gonzalo (pronounced gohn-SAH-loh)

Hanna (pronounced HAN-uh)

Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs)

Josephine (pronounced JOH-seh-feen)

Kyle (pronounced KY-ull)

Leah (pronounced LEE-ah)

Marco (pronounced MAR-koe)

Nana (pronounced NA-na)

Omar (pronounced OH-mar)

Paulette (pronounced pawl-LET)

Rene (pronounced re-NAY)

Sally (pronounced SAL-ee)

Teddy (pronounced TEHD-ee)

Vicky (pronounced VIH-kee)

Wilfred (pronounced WILL-fred)

How are tropical cyclones named?

There are six lists of names – one per year – that are recycled every six years. They are managed by the World Meteorological Organization, which determines when a storm name needs to be retired and replaced because of its deadly or costly impact.

Once a tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it receives a name from the list for that year. Names are assigned alphabetically.

Image of Hurricane Milton from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite on Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)

What happens if the list runs out?

During a particularly active hurricane season, the list of storm names could run out.

In the past, storms would then be named after the Greek alphabet – for example, Hurricane Alpha. But in 2021, the World Meteorological Organization announced the discontinuation of that practice.

Now, there is a supplemental list of names that will be assigned to storms once the main list is exhausted.

Supplemental list of Atlantic hurricane names

Adria (AHH-dree-ah)

Braylen (BRAY-lin)

Caridad (kah-ree-DAD)

Deshawn (deh-SHAWN)

Emery (EHM-er-ee)

Foster (FAHS-ter)

Gemma (HEM-mah)

Heath (HEETH)

Isla (EES-lah)

Jacobus (juh-KO-buss)

Kenzie (KEHN-zee)

Lucio (loo-SEE-oh)

Makayla (mah-KAY-luh)

Nolan (NOH-lin)

Orlanda (ohr-LAN-dah)

Pax (PAKS)

Ronin (ROH-nin)

Sophie (SOH-fee)

Tayshaun (tay-SHAWN)

Viviana (vi-VEAH-nah)

Will (WIL)