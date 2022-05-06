Have you seen Sindy Holmes? Family seeking help to find missing Houston mom with mental illness

On Saturday, May 7th, Sindy Holmes' family invites Houston residents to join a search party to find their missing mother.

In the wake of this week's safe return of a missing Katy mother with mental illness, Sindy's family is hoping for similar community assistance. They explain their mother also suffers from mental illness and is likely disoriented and unaware of what's going on.

"She has paranoid schizophrenic," explains Quinterrell Holmes, daughter of missing Sindy Holmes. "She may be in fear because we told her we were going to get her some help as far as her mental health. She was in fear of being placed back in a mental health facility."

Sindy, 59, was last seen by her family on February 21st leaving the Campaanile Eldridge Apartments apartment complex Beechnut Street where she lived.

"She also has a diagnosis of congestive heart failure. When you see her, her legs are puffy and her face and neck may have some fluid and swelling," explains Quinterrell.

"She just left all of a sudden," says Dawn Randle, Sindy's other daughter. "She even left her car."

The daughters explain that apartment complex surveillance footage caught Sindy on the day of her disappearance. She had no luggage, bags, or supplies. Her hair was wrapped in a zebra-print scarf.

The daughters, who live in Beaumont, are inviting community members to help them search the Southwest Houston area near Bissonnet or Beachnut. They will also search North Houston, saying their mother may have taken a METRO bus. An organized search party will gather at 11am on Saturday, May 7th at 13650 Beechnut Street near the Campaanile Eldridge Apartments.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact Harris County Sheriff's Office, missing persons unit by calling 713-755-7427. Or contact the Texas Center for the Missing at centerformissing.org

Sindy Holmes with her daughters. She was last seen wearing her zebra-print head scarf.