Debra Moore, 14, missing since July 20 from Harris County; family speaks

A Harris County teen has been missing for nearly two months, and her family is worried she may be in danger.

"Everything seemed fine, she was on the couch watching Gilmore Girls," said Jessica Wall.

July 20 was the last day she would see her niece, 14-year-old Debra Moore. Jessica says she left for work and when she returned home the teen was gone.

Debra Moore missing

The backstory:

Debra was last seen that afternoon near Highlands Park, where she would often go to hang out, but no one noticed anything suspicious.

"There were actually a couple of boys who did see her, and she was alone around 2 p.m. She was listening to music," said Jessica.

There are currently no leads in the case and Jessica, her legal guardian, says she is concerned after speaking with Debra's friends. "Basically, they knew that she was talking online to older people that I didn't know about."

She says her niece, who's in eighth grade, had asked to be homeschooled and was looking for a friend.

"I think that she got in contact with the wrong person, but if you know that she's 14, there's consequences for you, and you don't want those consequences," said Jessica.

Debra goes by the nickname "Dawn" and has a mole on her left cheek. She's 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Her family has posted fliers and searched far and wide, including the Fifth Ward area.

"There was a couple of suspicious numbers in her phone that she had deleted, and they were all kind of linked to that area so we went down there and handed out fliers."

Though there's still no sign of her, Debra's family is hopeful for her safe return.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her. There's not a day that goes by that I don't wish, and I pray that she would just come home. "

If you have any information about where she might be, call the Harris County Missing Persons Unit at 713-274-9270 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.