The Brief Missing 40-year-old Jafaris Reese was last seen in Channelview on June 8. His truck, with his wallet and phone, were found in a ditch. Anyone with information can call the Harris County's Missing Persons Unit at (713)274-9270.



Authorities continue to actively search for an East Harris County man who vanished nearly two months ago.

Jafaris Reese last seen June 8

The backstory:

Jafaris Reese, 40, hasn't been seen since he left his home on Pennygent Lane in Channelview on June 8.

"He was a little frustrated with how things had been going, he wasn't himself that morning," said his wife, JoEllen Johnson.

She says he wanted to lie down to get some rest around 2 p.m., so she and her son went to the movies. When they returned home, Jafaris was gone.

"About 9 or 10 that night I tried calling, no answer and so the next morning I noticed he didn't come home. His phone went to voicemail, so then that's when I started worrying," said JoEllen.

She says she got a call from a detective who said they found his truck in a ditch near the Amazon Distribution Center along the South Sam Houston Parkway, the same day he disappeared.

"I panicked a little bit because I didn't know what happened because they found the truck but not him in it," said JoEllen.

There was no damage to his vehicle, but his wallet and phone were left behind. At the time, Jafaris was wearing a red shirt, faded blue jeans, and gold Nike tennis shoes.

"I'm not sure if he was walking or if somebody picked him up or if something happened to him," said JoEllen.

The backstory:

JoEllen says he'd been dealing with depression and fears he could be a danger to himself.

"It's just been mindboggling, been a struggle from time to time not knowing what could have happened to him, what state of mind he was in."

Search continues for Jafaris Reese

Texas EquuSearch is also helping in the search to find Jafaris.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads "Alijah" and another on the back of his arm that says Jafaris.

What you can do:

If you see him, call the Harris County's Missing Persons Unit at (713)274-9270.